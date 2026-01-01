R&B & soul

125 playlist(s)

Endless R&B Throwbacks

Endless R&B Throwbacks
Neo Soul Essentials

Neo Soul Essentials
Chill R&B

Chill R&B
I'm a Flirt

I'm a Flirt
Soothing Soul

Soothing Soul
Essential '90s R&B

Essential '90s R&B
Feel-Good R&B Vibes

Feel-Good R&B Vibes
New R&B

New R&B
R&B Party

R&B Party
Acoustic Soul

Acoustic Soul
'90s Slow Jams

'90s Slow Jams
Cuffin' Season

Cuffin' Season
Feel-Good Hip Hop and R&B

Feel-Good Hip Hop and R&B
Sunshine Soul

Sunshine Soul
Groove On

Groove On
'90s R&B

'90s R&B
'90s R&B Party

'90s R&B Party
Calm Night Drive Korean Ballad/R&B

Calm Night Drive Korean Ballad/R&B
Neo-Soul Revival

Neo-Soul Revival
Dip It Low: '00s R&B Party

Dip It Low: '00s R&B Party
Biggest R&B Hits

Biggest R&B Hits
Afro R&B Wave

Afro R&B Wave
'80s R&B + Soul

'80s R&B + Soul
Incense & Tea

Incense & Tea
'00s Vibes Only

'00s Vibes Only
Never-Ending Slow Jams

Never-Ending Slow Jams
Running On R&B

Running On R&B
Brown Sugar: New Collabs

Brown Sugar: New Collabs
Motown in the '70s

Motown in the '70s
Motown Dance Party

Motown Dance Party
R&B Party-Starters

R&B Party-Starters
No Diggity: Chill '90s Rap and R&B

No Diggity: Chill '90s Rap and R&B
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup

End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Classic Sunshine Soul

Classic Sunshine Soul
Pop R&B Jams

Pop R&B Jams
Cloudy Day R&B

Cloudy Day R&B
'00s R&B

'00s R&B
OPM R&B Soul

OPM R&B Soul
R&B love

R&B love

'00s R&B Chill

'00s R&B Chill
Brand New Korean R&B

Brand New Korean R&B
'60s R&B + Soul

'60s R&B + Soul

Essential '80s R&B

Essential '80s R&B
Late-Night Rendezvous

Late-Night Rendezvous
Sing-Along Soul

Sing-Along Soul
'80s Slow Jams

'80s Slow Jams
Boy, Bye

Boy, Bye
Mzansi Wave

Mzansi Wave
Highline: Today's R&B Hits

Highline: Today's R&B Hits
Funk & Soul Power

Funk & Soul Power
'10s R&B

'10s R&B
50 Shades of R&B

50 Shades of R&B
Sweet Soul Revival

Sweet Soul Revival

Vibes on Deck

Vibes on Deck
Today's R&B Christmas

Today's R&B Christmas
R&B Blueprints

R&B Blueprints
Shea Butter Groove

Shea Butter Groove
Chill Korean Hip-Hop/R&B

Chill Korean Hip-Hop/R&B
'10s Korean R&B

'10s Korean R&B
Soul Made in Philly

Soul Made in Philly

Essential Motown Hits

Essential Motown Hits
New & Timeless Soul Hits

New & Timeless Soul Hits
Heartbreak R&B

Heartbreak R&B
R&B Japan

R&B Japan
Kings of R&B

Kings of R&B
'10s Adult R&B

'10s Adult R&B
SAY NO MORE: Rap + R&B Hits

SAY NO MORE: Rap + R&B Hits
Cloud Nine R&B

Cloud Nine R&B
'10s R&B Chill

'10s R&B Chill
Feel Good Korean Hip-Hop/R&B

Feel Good Korean Hip-Hop/R&B
UK R&B Hits 2025

UK R&B Hits 2025
Esensi R&B

Esensi R&B
R&B Hits 2022

R&B Hits 2022
Summer Breeze Soul

Summer Breeze Soul
Christian R&B

Christian R&B
Oldies

Oldies

14K views

Happy!

Happy!

7.8K views

Funk

Funk

3.5K views

old school jams

old school jams

1.1K views

70's

70's

2.4K views

R&B Christmas

R&B Christmas

661 views

하미_네오소울

하미_네오소울

1K views

Best Woman Singer 2025

Best Woman Singer 2025

245 views

Ladies night

Ladies night

24K views

Best songs rn

Best songs rn

32K views

My Tracks

My Tracks

965 views

Eli playlist

Eli playlist

2.5K views

Slow vibes

Slow vibes

787 views

Smooth R&B/Soul

Smooth R&B/Soul

164 views

Cool RNB

Cool RNB

839 views

Wisdom

Wisdom

20K views

어르신의플리94

어르신의플리94

6.3K views

Soul dance

Soul dance

51K views

OPM goods

OPM goods

44K views

fine nice songs

fine nice songs

4.2K views

Driving around

Driving around

1.9K views

slow music

slow music

47K views

Dianne’s Playlist

Dianne’s Playlist

3.1K views

Romantic Playlist

Romantic Playlist

1.9K views

Soul

Soul

223 views

Party mix 80

Party mix 80

17K views

ChillVibes

ChillVibes

26K views

All Eye's On Me ( Game & Jeremiah )

All Eye's On Me ( Game & Jeremiah )

3.5K views

R&B

R&B

225K views

chocolate cosmos

chocolate cosmos

405 views

Heart Of The Storm

Heart Of The Storm

1.4K views

도시감성

도시감성

13K views

Good beets

Good beets

23K views

Rap workout

Rap workout

5.9K views

Currents

Currents

195 views

신곡

신곡

365 views

Feels

Feels

336 views

Evening Soul

Evening Soul

742 views

듣고싶은 노래

듣고싶은 노래

4.3K views

workout

workout

9.5K views

Soul

Soul

30K views

R&B

R&B

724 views

Relaxing

Relaxing

1.3K views

Throwback Jams

Throwback Jams

30K views

Ballads

Ballads

317 views

Old school slow jams

Old school slow jams

267 views

日本R&B

日本R&B

971 views

good vibes tunes

good vibes tunes

48K views

90s Rhythm & Blues

90s Rhythm & Blues

3.8K views

Jazzy

Jazzy

13K views